Gaylord L Mohler, of Clovis, CA, went to meet his heavenly father on February 19 th, 2019 at the age of 66. Survived by his adoring wife Lupe of 29 years, stepdaughter Marlo and step-grandchildren Trevor and Roxanne of Fresno, CA. Born September 11, 1952 in El Paso Texas to Virgil and Estella Mohler, he was the eldest son and second born of eleven children. Gaylord worked in construction beginning at an early age in his teens and continued a lifelong profession building homes and landscaping. He is preceded in death by his father Virgil, his mother Estella, and his youngest brother Christopher. Surviving siblings are Margarita (Steve) Silva-Potts of Bayard, NM; Gene (Apryl) Mohler of Concord, MI; Carol DeLaFuente (Filemon) of Orleans, MI; Raymond Mohler of Ionia, MI; Rudy Mohler of Fresno, CA; Glen Mohler of Concord, MI; Victoria (Jesse) Robles of Fresno, CA; Patricia (Jeff) Shepherd of Sacramento, CA and Dee-Dee (Scott) Johnson of Orange Cove, CA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Gaylord was well loved and will be missed until we meet again. John 14:2. Please send remembrances to the . Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 28, 2019

