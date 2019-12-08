Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gene R. Nelosn passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He was a loving husband to Dania R.Garabedian Nelson, brother to Sharron Pognant & Jack Nelson, and father to Lori Lewallen. He was born to Neal and Betty Nelson. Gene taught gate biology, chemistry, and AP biology at Bullard High in Fresno for over 30 years. He was described by a student as loving the field of biology with his heart & mind. Another student described him as a chemistry genius wrapped inside one of the kindest, most inspirational individuals she had ever known. He earned California teacher of the year award. When Gene wasn't in the classroom, he enjoyed skiing, motorcycle riding, & playing tennis. After retirement, Gene gained a deep appreciation for bonsai & developed an impressive collection. Gene inspired his family, friends, & students with his kindness, generosity, and love of learning. His wit, intelligence, and big heart will be powerfully missed, but dearly remembered. Thank you to Hinds Hospice for the patience & wonderful care. Special thanks to Dr. Tegest Hailu, Rena, Maggie, & Kham. In lieu of flowers, remembrance may be sent to Hinds Hospice, 2490 W Shaw #101, or Vallley Animal Center 3943 N Hayston. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 8, 2019

