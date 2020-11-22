Geneva Starbuck

January 22, 1932 - November 4, 2020

Fresno, California - Geneva Lee Starbuck passed with peace and grace on November 4, with family by her side and in spirit. She was 88 years old.

Geneva is survived by her loving family; daughters Linda Cowley, and Charlotte Smith, sisters Lorretta Turney, Jeanette Williams, and Barbara Greene as well as her 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Geneva was preceded in death by her mother Rossie Lee Davis, her father Truman Cullen Bauers, brother Alfred (Son) Cullen Bauers, and her loving son Jeffery Starbuck.

Geneva was born in January of 1932 in Valliant, Oklahoma and moved to California as a young woman where she married, received her general education diploma, and began her proud journey of motherhood. While raising her children she worked in the food industry, as well as factory production and farming. She always had a job to support her family. It wasn't until she started working for the county that she truly enjoyed her job. Geneva worked for Fresno County for over 25 years in the Hall of Records and Vital Statistics. She enjoyed helping families and working with the public. She retired from the county and began traveling, enjoying her hobbies, and spending more time with loved ones.

Geneva always had a warm welcoming smile. She was kind, intelligent, sincere, patient, and comforting. Her love for God was always present. Her special words of wisdom was one of her many gifts to the world. Geneva's willingness to always be learning resonated throughout her life. She self taught and used her talents for family and friends. Her beautiful Barbie cakes for her grandchildren to a simple sheet cake, she always knew just the cake for the occasion. Geneva also loved to crochet. Over the years, she spent countless hours on Afghan blankets for her loved ones. She was always thinking of her family. Geneva also enjoyed tending to her bountiful fruit trees and garden, as well as line dancing, and seeing the world.

You will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Our memories together will last for eternity.

The funeral service will not be made public due to Covid. In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancer research.





