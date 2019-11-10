Genevieve was born January 3, 1935 and passed away on November 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m., followed by a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Belmont Memorial Park. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 10, 2019