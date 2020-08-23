Genevieve Auburn Rusconi passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 6, 2020 in Brookings, Oregon. She was born in Oakland, California to Perry A. Wing and Genevieve Louise Fleischer. She grew up in Alameda, California and spent most of her life in the San Joaquin Valley either in Tranquillity or Fresno. She was an LVN and loved her nursing career. She had three children with John Mabray and was widowed at a very young age. She is survied by her daughters, Donna Webster and Cheri Bagdasarian, three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many neices and nephews. Her late husband, Henry, son Johnny, siblings Chuck, Faye, and Bobbie Jean preceded her in death. Born on August 18, 1929 she was soon to celebrate her 91st birthday. She was well loved and will be missed by family and friends. She will be laid to rest at Fresno Memorial Gardens on Monday 24, 2020

