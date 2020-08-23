1/
Genevieve Rusconi
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve Auburn Rusconi passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 6, 2020 in Brookings, Oregon. She was born in Oakland, California to Perry A. Wing and Genevieve Louise Fleischer. She grew up in Alameda, California and spent most of her life in the San Joaquin Valley either in Tranquillity or Fresno. She was an LVN and loved her nursing career. She had three children with John Mabray and was widowed at a very young age. She is survied by her daughters, Donna Webster and Cheri Bagdasarian, three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many neices and nephews. Her late husband, Henry, son Johnny, siblings Chuck, Faye, and Bobbie Jean preceded her in death. Born on August 18, 1929 she was soon to celebrate her 91st birthday. She was well loved and will be missed by family and friends. She will be laid to rest at Fresno Memorial Gardens on Monday 24, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved