George passed away in the early morning of March 26, 2020 in the presence of his loving family. George was born in Kerman, California on March 10, 1932 to his parents Bill and Christina Alexander. He was the youngest of ten children. Having been raised in Kerman, he graduated from Kerman High School in 1950. Thereafter, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in December of 1950 and remained in the Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1972. He was awarded numerous medals including the Bronze Star. He was an electrical contractor and home builder. He continued to be a licensed contractor throughout the remainder of his life. In addition to his electrical contracting, he was a certified home inspector for VA and FHA. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Carolyn and his three children, Terry Baldwin Alexander and his wife Bonnie of Missoula, Montana; Curt Alexander and his wife Tara of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and daughter, Kim Patneaud and her husband Michael of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana. Also surviving George is William Bowers, his brother-in-law of Sun City, Arizona. George had eight grandchildren including, Traci King, Trisha Willey, Tessie Baldwin, Patrick Alexander, Brooke Alyse Tomasetti, Whitney Alexander, George Tomasetti and Ryan Alexander, as well as eight greatgrandchildren together with many nieces and nephews. George will be missed by his many, many friends. Aside from his family, George's passion in life was golf. He was a long-term member at Belmont Country Club having served on the board of directors on two occasions and was the president of the club. Belmont Country Club provided many hours of relaxation and enjoyment for George and Carolyn. His contributions to the club were not something that he would talk about, but they were nevertheless many. George was a first-class gentleman. You could disagree with George and he would never take it personally. You could espouse an opinion different than his, but it was just thata difference of opinion. He was true to his word. If he said something there was never a doubt about the veracity of his statement. The family will plan a celebration of George's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it's requested that any donations be made to St. Agnes Home Health and Hospice, 6729 N. Willow Avenue, Fresno, California 93710 or .
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 5, 2020