George's family lived in Selma. His family included parents, Peter and Susan Garabedian, his brother, Mike, and sisters, Virginia and Isabel. A master diamond cutter and gemologist, he open his own store, "Geo's", in Selma. Visitation will be held at Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home on Thurs., Aug. 8, 2019, from 4 to 7 PM. A church service will be held at St. Gregory Church in Fowler on Fri., Aug. 9, at 11:30 AM, with internment to follow at Selma Cemetery.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 8, 2019