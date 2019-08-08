George Garabedian (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "George was a good, kind person. So sorry to hear of his..."
    - Jerry Najarian
  • "We were saddened to hear about Georges passing. He was..."
    - Gloria McBee
  • "RIP George, you and Don went way back and we got our..."
    - don and terrie davis
  • "Sammy and George went way back. Now both are gone. George..."
    - Sharon Helm
Service Information
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home - FD 502 - Sanger
1524 9th St.
Sanger, CA
93657
(559)-875-6555
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home - FD 502 - Sanger
1524 9th St.
Sanger, CA 93657
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Gregory Church
Fowler, CA
Obituary
George's family lived in Selma. His family included parents, Peter and Susan Garabedian, his brother, Mike, and sisters, Virginia and Isabel. A master diamond cutter and gemologist, he open his own store, "Geo's", in Selma. Visitation will be held at Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home on Thurs., Aug. 8, 2019, from 4 to 7 PM. A church service will be held at St. Gregory Church in Fowler on Fri., Aug. 9, at 11:30 AM, with internment to follow at Selma Cemetery.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 8, 2019
