George Hirata

Service Information
Fresno Buddhist Temple Dharma Center
2690 E. Alluvial Avenue
Fresno, CA 93720
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Fresno Buddhist Temple Family Dharma Center
2690 E. Alluvial Ave.
Fresno, CA
Obituary
George Hirata died May 25, 2019 at Clovis Community Hospital of pneumonia and heart failure at the age of 96.
George is survived by his wife Kimiko Hirata; children Diane Nishioka and Glenn Hirata; sister Masako Tomono; grandchildren Allison Muñoz and Kevin Nishioka. He is predeceased by his parents Mosaku and Rise Hirata. His siblings Hideo Hirata, Shizue Teraoka and Chizuko Inouye.
George was born in Japan on July 1, 1922. He worked as a farmer, chicken sexer and a gardener. On August 16, 1952 he married Kimiko Kotsubo and they had two children, Diane and Glenn.
George enjoyed gardening and kept a thriving vegetable garden well into his nineties. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. George was an active member of the Buddhist community.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00pm on Saturday, June 1st at the Fresno Buddhist Temple Family Dharma Center (2690 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, CA 93720).
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 31, 2019
