George Hiromu "Pakkai" Iwahashi (1920 - 2020)
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Lisle Funeral Home
1605 L Street
Fresno, CA 93721
Born on October 11, 1920, in Fresno. Passed away at 99 years old on January 01, 2020. George owned and cooked at the Tokiwa Restaurant for over 50 years. He retired in 1998. He enjoyed cooking for others and had unlimited energy. Preceded by his wife, Yasuyo Josephine Matsushita Iwahashi. Survived by his children Gordon (Elizabeth), Paul, and Dean (Dorothy). Memorial service on February 01, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Lisle Funeral Home at 1605 L Street Fresno, California.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 29, 2020
