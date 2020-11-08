George "Marty" Hopelian

August 10, 1939 - October 13, 2020

Fresno, California - George Martin "Marty" Hopelian escaped the chains of Alzheimer's on October 13, 2020 in Fresno, California.

Marty was born in Los Angeles, California, August 10, 1939 to Arakel "George" and Gooly (Sognalian) Hopelian. He was the oldest of 2 boys.

He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1957 and then joined the Army. He was the first college graduate in his family, graduating from Woodbury University with a degree in accounting. Although after growing up in and around his father's bars he decided to go into food service management.

He was the GM of the LA Convention Center, the San Francisco Opera House, Marine Land of the Pacific, The Buick restaurant and (only) nightclub in El Centro, and owner of 2 Jack in the Boxes in Fresno. He was a lifetime member of the International Footprinters Association.

With his larger than life personality he was outgoing, loud, always ready for a fight. extremely generous, fiercely loyal, hilariously witty, a self proclaimed ladies man who loved his Chivas and his family.

Watching him and the lifelong friendships he shared with Tom, Vince, and Stan showed his children what it meant to be a friend. He surrounded himself with interesting people which led him to helping bring down one of the largest tax evaders and expose the biggest bribery scandal in IRS history.

Marty is survived by his ex-wife Jackie Hopelian of Clovis, his son Martin Hopelian of Clovis, his daughter Daniele Thompson (Bill) of San Jose, his grandchildren Carter, Ava and Mia Thompson, his brother Dennis Hopelian.





