We will be having a celebration of life service in the memory of George L. Meyers. The service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Ramada Inn 324 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM. George was a loving husband to Suzan Meyers. He was a proud father to his daughter Dian and son Keith. He was also a proud Grandfather to Alissa, J.J. and Luke. George spent most of his career working for Caltrans and also retired from the Navy. He was part of the Fresno Soaring Society as well. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers if you would like to please make a donation in his memory to Optimal Hospice or the Valley Animal Center.