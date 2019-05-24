George Margosian passed away on May 18, 2019 at the age of 82 after a strong fight against kidney disease. George loved his life and his family. Our lives will never be the same without him.

George was born in Visalia, California on May 27, 1936 to Setrag and Annig Margosian. He was the youngest of 3 children and graduated from Dinuba High School with the Class of 1954. He was a diversified farmer and his love for the soil was evident in all the crops he grew and he was respectfully known as the "King of Pomegranates" by the farming community.

George met the love of his life, Rose Marie Kevorkian, at an ACYO spaghetti dinner at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church in Yettem. They married on December 8, 1962. George was a member of the St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church in Yettem, Triple X Fraternity-Sequoia Chapter, and the Tulare County AGBU. One of George's favorite pastimes was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his friends.