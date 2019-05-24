George Margosian passed away on May 18, 2019 at the age of 82 after a strong fight against kidney disease. George loved his life and his family. Our lives will never be the same without him.
George was born in Visalia, California on May 27, 1936 to Setrag and Annig Margosian. He was the youngest of 3 children and graduated from Dinuba High School with the Class of 1954. He was a diversified farmer and his love for the soil was evident in all the crops he grew and he was respectfully known as the "King of Pomegranates" by the farming community.
George met the love of his life, Rose Marie Kevorkian, at an ACYO spaghetti dinner at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church in Yettem. They married on December 8, 1962. George was a member of the St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church in Yettem, Triple X Fraternity-Sequoia Chapter, and the Tulare County AGBU. One of George's favorite pastimes was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie; daughters Melissa Pilavian and her husband, Pierre, of Clovis, Tina Peters and her husband, Darrell of Visalia; four grandchildren, Alik and Arlen Pilavian, Karnig and Melina Peters; sister-in-law Lucille Margosian; nieces Sharon and husband John Kaprielian, Karon Penny, and the late Aron Margosian and their families.
Over the past 3 years, George enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at his cabin in Shaver Lake. He loved summers on the lake with his grandchildren going as fast as possible on his pontoon boat. He left us with many memories that will last a lifetime.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 5-8 pm with a Home Service at 7 pm at Dopkins Funeral Chapel, 189 S. J St., Dinuba, CA. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, 14395 Ave. 384, Yettem, CA, followed by burial at Visalia Public Cemetery District, 1300 W. Goshen Ave. Visalia, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Remembrances be made to St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 367, Yettem, CA 93670
Tributes and condolences may be made to www.dopkinschapel.com