George (Mickey) Mitchel Kenneson passed July 15, 2020. Born to George L. Kenneson and Dorothy September 27, 1934. Raised by his farming family in Kerman and living in the same place his entire life, he was part of the Fresno County farming community. In 1953 he took over the farming partnership from his father, as a third generation farmer. He had farmed peaches, grain, apricots, grapes (wine), grapes (raisins), alfalfa, cotton, almonds and pistachios. He was a part owner of Sun Empire Foods of Kerman (Candy Factory) where his sister Sandra and her husband Phil Dee ran the plant that specialized in fruit and nut candy confections. He and his nephew Steve Dee also ran Sunset Raisin and Nut, where they would process and package their own raisins. He was involved in the Fresno County Farm Bureau many years. He served his first year on the board in 1970. He believed FCFB was an important role in education and had done his part by giving tours of the Farm, Sun Empire Foods, and Sunset Raisin and Nut to teachers, reporters, and other people that were interested. In later years when getting to the monthly meetings wasn't easy he would call Ryan Jacobsen to stay in touch. Outside of farming he had served on the Kerman State Bank Board of Directors for five years. Was also a board member of Fresno Westside Mosquito Abatement District for ten years. Mickey was unmarried and had no children. He is survived by his sister Sandra Dee, of Madera. Nieces: Suzanne Dee, Dotty Chapa, Anita Dee and nephew Steve Dee and his wife Peggy. Also many great nephews and nieces. Memorial Service will be held Saturday August 1, 2020 at Yost & Webb Funeral Chapel, 1002 T Street, Fresno, CA. 93721.

