George was born in Palo Alto California to George and Ester Raab. He graduated from Palo Alto High in 1947. George moved to Clovis with his parents in 1948 and his dad and he established Varsity Garage. He then served two years in Germany, both of his parents died while he was in the service. When he was discharged from the service he came back to Clovis and established Clovis Auto Parts and met and married Alice Matteson. They had two daughters: Karen and Cheryl. George was a member of Frasher Farms Duck Club which he considered his second family. Many good times were had. He hosted over 25 years of "dove season opening get-togethers" with friends and family. He had many hunting and fishing trips that he loved to talk about. George fought cancer for 10 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Karen, his sister, Georgene Calloni; and his dog Hunter, which he called his best friend. George is survived by his wife Alice of 63 years; his devoted daughter Cheryl Raab of Clovis; grandson, Bryan Davis of Baltimore MD; grandson, Brett Forath and his wife Kat, and great-granddaughter Diana of Clovis; grandson, Matteson Raab of Clovis; grandson, Brooks Rist of Clovis; sister-in-law, Kathy Beauchamp and husband Mike, and nephew Wade, all of Oregon; sister-in-law Rose Matteson; nephew, Tim and wife Wendy of Clovis; nephew, Hans Wiedenhofer and wife Sheri of Fresno; nephew, Curt Wiedenhofer and wife Dion of Davis, California. At George's request no services will be held.

