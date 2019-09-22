George David Rodriguez 79 of Fresno passed away on September 2, 2019. George was born October 7, 1939 in Fresno to George and Isabel Rodriguez. He worked for San Joaquin Supply for 42 years. When he retired he enjoyed playing golf and watching his beloved 49ers play on Sundays. In 2015 his wife Barbara passed and George was never the same. He leaves his Son David and his wife Dalinda Rodriguez, his daughter Patrice and her husband Rick Araiza, his two brothers Roaul Rodriguez, Danny and his wife Sandy Rodriguez as well as his many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. There will be a celebration of life luncheon at George and Barbara's house on Saturday September 28th at 11:00.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 22, 2019