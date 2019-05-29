George Totoian passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family May 22,2019. Proud son of Armenian immigrants Nishan and Aznive Totoian, he was the fifth of seven children. An extremely passionate, hard-working farmer of 70+ years, George also enjoyed traveling with his wife Gladys and good friends. Playing cards with family was one of his favorite pastimes. The family has been blessed with his years of love, patience, wisdom, and humor. George also had a knack for great storytelling. He was a loving husband,father, grandfather,and papa. At 97 years old, he lived a full life. His infectious smile and personality touched all he encountered. George was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and son Donald. He's survived by his loving wife Gladys of 73 years, daughter Georgina Snyder (Thom), daughter-in-law Gerri Totoian, and grandchildren Chad Snyder (Stephanie), Stacey Rowley (Rand), Seth Snyder (Brenda), and Brandon Totoian. He also leaves behind his five beloved great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst Sullivan Burns and Blair Funeral Home on Friday May 31,2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at the Easton Presbyterian Church, located at 5895 S. Elm Ave, in Fresno, CA on Saturday June 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Remembrances may be made to Valley Children's Hospital in his memory. Condolences may be offered by visiting: www.whitehurstsullivan.com
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 29, 2019