Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 (559)-227-4048 Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM 175 S Cornelia, Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George W. Bramlett was born on 2-23-1929 in Detroit, Michigan. He died peacefully at home, on October 2, 2019. George was dedicated to his wife of 52 years, his son and family as well as his friends throughout the years. He is survived by Bonnie, his loving wife, his son Raymond Keys-Bramlett, daughter-in-law Janice Keys-Bramlett, granddaughters Janae Dixon and her husband David Dixon, Tonia Holmes and her husband Nick Holmes. He is also survived by son Bruce Bramlett & daughter Deborah Guerrero from his first marriage. George joined the Navy at age 17. He served aboard an aircraft carrier in the Pacific and was stationed in Hawaii and San Diego. After his discharge, he settled in Fresno. He graduated from the old Fresno Junior College with an AA degree in accounting. After trying a few jobs, he settled on a career with California Trucking Exchange. He worked his way up from clerk to one of the vice presidents of the corporation and was a member of the board of directors. While working for the trucking exchange, George participated in transportation type organizations such as the Fresno Transportation Club. He held various positions in that organization up to and including President. George worked for the trucking exchange 18+ years until the business was sold / closed. One of his job duties at California Trucking was helping his boss with the corporation's real estate properties. This sparked George's interest to pursue a carrier in real estate. So, at age 45 he started his second career. His devotion to treating everyone he dealt with, with respect and honesty gained him a lot of friends. For example, at one real estate meeting a new way of handling a situation was presented by a prominent member. George stood up and voiced his opinion that the procedure was wrong. The speaker immediately said that it was not illegal. George's response was, "It may not be illegal, but it is certainly not ethical." George was also active in community affairs, such as being a member of a citizen's group to give input on the city's general plan for the NW area of Fresno. In another situation, his knowledge of real estate law helped all the property owners along one city block obtain 40 feet of additional property when a 1/2 street was abandoned. A developer thought he was going to take that additional property when it legally belonged to the existing property owners. These are just a few examples of how George has made an impact on his family, friends, and community. Viewing October 9 th, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home, 1525 E Saginaw Way, Fresno, Ca 93704. Graveside service will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens Sunday, October 10 th at 11:00 am, 175 S Cornelia, Ave Fresno, Ca 93706. Following the service friends and neighbors are invited to the Bramlett home to share refreshments and memories, 6186 N Feland Ave, Fresno, Ca 93711. George W. Bramlett was born on 2-23-1929 in Detroit, Michigan. He died peacefully at home, on October 2, 2019. George was dedicated to his wife of 52 years, his son and family as well as his friends throughout the years. He is survived by Bonnie, his loving wife, his son Raymond Keys-Bramlett, daughter-in-law Janice Keys-Bramlett, granddaughters Janae Dixon and her husband David Dixon, Tonia Holmes and her husband Nick Holmes. He is also survived by son Bruce Bramlett & daughter Deborah Guerrero from his first marriage. George joined the Navy at age 17. He served aboard an aircraft carrier in the Pacific and was stationed in Hawaii and San Diego. After his discharge, he settled in Fresno. He graduated from the old Fresno Junior College with an AA degree in accounting. After trying a few jobs, he settled on a career with California Trucking Exchange. He worked his way up from clerk to one of the vice presidents of the corporation and was a member of the board of directors. While working for the trucking exchange, George participated in transportation type organizations such as the Fresno Transportation Club. He held various positions in that organization up to and including President. George worked for the trucking exchange 18+ years until the business was sold / closed. One of his job duties at California Trucking was helping his boss with the corporation's real estate properties. This sparked George's interest to pursue a carrier in real estate. So, at age 45 he started his second career. His devotion to treating everyone he dealt with, with respect and honesty gained him a lot of friends. For example, at one real estate meeting a new way of handling a situation was presented by a prominent member. George stood up and voiced his opinion that the procedure was wrong. The speaker immediately said that it was not illegal. George's response was, "It may not be illegal, but it is certainly not ethical." George was also active in community affairs, such as being a member of a citizen's group to give input on the city's general plan for the NW area of Fresno. In another situation, his knowledge of real estate law helped all the property owners along one city block obtain 40 feet of additional property when a 1/2 street was abandoned. A developer thought he was going to take that additional property when it legally belonged to the existing property owners. These are just a few examples of how George has made an impact on his family, friends, and community. Viewing October 9 th, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home, 1525 E Saginaw Way, Fresno, Ca 93704. Graveside service will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens Sunday, October 10 th at 11:00 am, 175 S Cornelia, Ave Fresno, Ca 93706. Following the service friends and neighbors are invited to the Bramlett home to share refreshments and memories, 6186 N Feland Ave, Fresno, Ca 93711. Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close