George Zerlang
1944 - 2020
George W. Zerlang was born in Arcata, CA, and moved with his family to the Fresno area as a youth. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1944 and immediately joined the Navy, serving in the Pacific during World War II. He later graduated Fresno State College, and served as a Park Ranger in Yosemite. He married Rita Mazzucchelli in 1953. George worked for PG&E as an Engineer and retired after 30 years. He retired from Naval Reserve service as Lieutenant in 1986. He then began his second career, becoming a proficient woodworker and craftsman. George is survived by his wife Rita, three children - Susan, Neil and Timothy, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
