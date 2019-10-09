Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chapel Of The Light 1620 W Belmont Ave Fresno , CA 93728 (559)-233-6254 Memorial service 10:00 AM Chapel of the Light 1620 W. Belmont Avenue Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Georgeena Lynn Ellis, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Fresno, California, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was 78 years old. Born on January 14, 1941, in Albany, California to Laurel and Howard Caswell. Georgeena was the older of 2 children and was raised in the Fresno neighborhood near the Chafee Zoo. While a student at Clovis High School, class of 1958, she was a member of the pep squad, and it was there she met her future husband, Scott Ellis. Georgeena and Scott were married on January 23, 1960. In 2010, she celebrated her 50th anniversary with her husband and all of their children, in Florida. She was looking forward to celebrating their 60th anniversary this coming January. Together, in 1962, they built their home on Willow Avenue in Clovis on 5 acres on what was way out in the country at the time. They raised their family there and still resided there at the time of her death. They had 4 children, Scott Jr., Jackye, Jennifer and Patrick. Georgeena raised a beautiful family and lived a blessed life full of happiness and adventure. She had a selfless love and joy for life that inspired her friends and family. She was a nurturing woman who loved God. Even a stranger next to her on a plane, became her friend. She had a generous spirit and a great kindness to everyone. Some of her many favorite pastimes included shopping, being a member of Las Caballistas Equestrian Team, shopping, reading, shopping, crafting, shopping, painting, shopping and traveling the United States in the sidecar of her husband's custom chopper, to go shopping. She had a love for animals, especially dogs. Her love to travel took her to China, Japan, Greece, Italy, France, the Caribbean and Hawaii. She was known for her homemade cornbread during most holidays and always had a meal to offer her guests. Her greatest accomplishment in life was her family. It was her love and dedication to her family that will forever be remembered. Her favorite family time was spent together, at their vacation homes at Bass Lake, Daytona Beach Florida, and Grover Beach. She was so proud of her 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her MeMa. Georgeena is preceded in death by her parents, Laurel and Howard, and grandson McGrath Sopora Lloren. She is survived by her devoted husband, Scott and their children; Scott Jr., his wife Anita, Jackye, her husband Dennis, Jennifer, her husband Durbin, Patrick, his wife Erin and son-in-law Bennie Clay. Grandchildren; Sandra, Scott III, Sheryl, Garrison, Bennie Scott, Jynna, Adrianna, Ashley, Durbin Jr., Malani, Makai, McCarthy and Macie. Great grandchildren; Jackson, Isabella, Bennie Jr., Calianna, Charlotte, Scott IV, Magnolia, Jonah, Callen and one on the way. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Caswell. A memorial service to be held at Chapel of the Light, at 1620 W. Belmont Avenue, Fresno, California 93728, on Saturday, October 12, at 10:00 am. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at Pardini's; 2257 W. Shaw, Fresno, California, 93711. All family and friends are welcome and invited to attend. The Ellis family would appreciate your attendance. Georgeena Lynn Ellis, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Fresno, California, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was 78 years old. Born on January 14, 1941, in Albany, California to Laurel and Howard Caswell. Georgeena was the older of 2 children and was raised in the Fresno neighborhood near the Chafee Zoo. While a student at Clovis High School, class of 1958, she was a member of the pep squad, and it was there she met her future husband, Scott Ellis. Georgeena and Scott were married on January 23, 1960. In 2010, she celebrated her 50th anniversary with her husband and all of their children, in Florida. She was looking forward to celebrating their 60th anniversary this coming January. Together, in 1962, they built their home on Willow Avenue in Clovis on 5 acres on what was way out in the country at the time. They raised their family there and still resided there at the time of her death. They had 4 children, Scott Jr., Jackye, Jennifer and Patrick. Georgeena raised a beautiful family and lived a blessed life full of happiness and adventure. She had a selfless love and joy for life that inspired her friends and family. She was a nurturing woman who loved God. Even a stranger next to her on a plane, became her friend. She had a generous spirit and a great kindness to everyone. Some of her many favorite pastimes included shopping, being a member of Las Caballistas Equestrian Team, shopping, reading, shopping, crafting, shopping, painting, shopping and traveling the United States in the sidecar of her husband's custom chopper, to go shopping. She had a love for animals, especially dogs. Her love to travel took her to China, Japan, Greece, Italy, France, the Caribbean and Hawaii. She was known for her homemade cornbread during most holidays and always had a meal to offer her guests. Her greatest accomplishment in life was her family. It was her love and dedication to her family that will forever be remembered. Her favorite family time was spent together, at their vacation homes at Bass Lake, Daytona Beach Florida, and Grover Beach. She was so proud of her 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her MeMa. Georgeena is preceded in death by her parents, Laurel and Howard, and grandson McGrath Sopora Lloren. She is survived by her devoted husband, Scott and their children; Scott Jr., his wife Anita, Jackye, her husband Dennis, Jennifer, her husband Durbin, Patrick, his wife Erin and son-in-law Bennie Clay. Grandchildren; Sandra, Scott III, Sheryl, Garrison, Bennie Scott, Jynna, Adrianna, Ashley, Durbin Jr., Malani, Makai, McCarthy and Macie. Great grandchildren; Jackson, Isabella, Bennie Jr., Calianna, Charlotte, Scott IV, Magnolia, Jonah, Callen and one on the way. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Caswell. A memorial service to be held at Chapel of the Light, at 1620 W. Belmont Avenue, Fresno, California 93728, on Saturday, October 12, at 10:00 am. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at Pardini's; 2257 W. Shaw, Fresno, California, 93711. All family and friends are welcome and invited to attend. The Ellis family would appreciate your attendance. Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close