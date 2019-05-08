Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bermudez Family Funerals 475 Washington St., A Monterey , CA 93940 (831)-324-0404 Service 11:00 AM St John's Chapel Monterey , CA View Map Committal 2:00 PM Cementerio El Encinal Send Flowers Obituary

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband John Calloni. She is survived by her brother George Raab, wife Alice and niece Cheryl; son and daughter-in-law Hans and Sheri Wiedenheofer; son and daughter-in-law Curt and Dion Wiedenhoefer; and grandchildren Kelsey, Hope, Hannah, and Capp; step-daughter and husband Elizabeth and Rick Holladay and their children. Special thanks to caregiver Sheryl Littrell for providing companionship, love and support, and to Cedarbook staff for their compassionate care. Services will be held at St John's Chapel in Monterey, CA on Friday, May 10th at 11:00am, followed by the graveside committal at Cementerio El Encinal at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to St John's Chapel or ITN Monterey County. Condolences may be written to the family at www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com Georgene had her own refined style and was passionate about many things, favoring dance and art. She was highly skilled in flower arranging, needlepoint, and cooking. Georgene enjoyed membership in the Monterey Civic Club, Elks Club , Republican Women's Club, CAHPERD and many others. birthday, passed away on May 1, 2019 in Fresno California surrounded by family and friends. Georgene was born April 26, 1924 in San Francisco, CA to George Raab and Esther Krug Raab. Georgene spent her formative years through high school in Palo Alto, CA. She attended San Jose State University, working summers in San Francisco. While attending San Jose State, she met Hans W Wiedenhoefer and a romance ensued. Their time together was cut short by World War II when Hans headed off to the Marines and Georgene stayed behind and finished college. After the war, they were married. While Hans was finishing college, Georgene was a Physical Education teacher in Lodi, CA. After Hans graduated from San Jose State University, they moved to Fresno, CA where Georgene taught Physical Education at Hamilton Junior High School. In 1954, they welcomed their first son, Hans Jr, and in 1957, they had a second son Curt. Georgene became a full-time mother, providing loving care. When the boys grew older, she returned to part-time work as a PE and Dance instructor at Fresno City College. A highlight of those years was a family trip to the Netherlands in '62-'63, where Hans received a Fullbright Scholarship. Shortly after the trip to Europe, Georgene and Hans drifted apart. Georgene moved to San Ramon, CA and took a job with the San Leandro School District as a Dance Instructor and Elementary PE Specialist. While remodeling her home, she hired a paint contractor, John Calloni. And again, romance ensued. They were married on the Del Monte beach in Monterey, CA where they soon moved and resided together until John's death. Georgene lived in Monterey until a stroke forced her into assisted living in Fresno. th Georgene Calloni, having just celebrated her 95 Published in the Fresno Bee on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close