Georgia Lee Manning returned to her Lord and Savior on February 10, 2019, at her home in Dinuba. Georgia Lee was born in Formosa, Arkansas on March 4, 1931 to Rosa Georgia Lee Manning returned to her Lord and Savior on February 10, 2019, at her home in Dinuba. Georgia Lee was born in Formosa, Arkansas on March 4, 1931 to Rosa Smith Tanner and George Washington Tanner. She was lovingly raised in Arkansas with her 5 sisters, Helen, Jimmadean, Rose Marie, Margie, and Sherry and 3 brothers, George, David and Rocky. Georgia met the love of her life, James Truett Manning and they were married in Morrilton, Arkansas in 1948. She moved with Jim and her young family to California in 1950 and settled in Cutler. They worked tirelessly in order to purchase Seaside Service Station in 1954, where they both worked around the clock. Jim began working at the Dodge Dealership in Dinuba in the late 1950's, which lead to the family moving to Dinuba, and Jim and Georgia purchasing the dealership in 1963. They operated Jim Manning Dodge together and dedicated their lives to building and running the business and raising their family. In 2019, Jim Manning Dodge celebrated 56 years and Georgia was so very proud that her boys, James and Michael, continue to run the family business today. Georgia deeply loved her husband, her family, her friends, and the Lord. Georgia and Jim, who passed away in 2015, enjoyed 67 wonderful years together. Their union produced three children, Virginia (Dan), James Jr. (Gail), and Michael (Stacy). She had 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents Rosa and George Tanner, brother David Tanner and sisters Helen Brents Wood and Jimmadean Tanner. Services were held on February 16, 2019 in Dinuba, with interment at Smith Mountain Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Southern Baptist Church, PO Box 912, Dinuba, Ca. 93618-3134. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

