Georgianne Errotabere
September 12, 1928 - October 15, 2020
Fresno , California - Georgianne Henriette Errotabere entered this world on September 12th, 1928 to the warm embrace of her loving parents Emile & Valentine Ouellette in St. Albert, a town in the rural prairies of Alberta, Canada. She grew up in a large family of four brothers (Pierre, Phillip, Leo, Henry) and a sister (Mien).
Around 1952, she moved to United States & began her life in Fresno, California initially working as a waitress at the Basque Restaurant, the Santa Fe. There she met her first husband Jean Errotabere, the two of them sharing the common language of French.
They then moved to Riverdale where they raised their three sons Daniel, Jean, and Rémi on the family farm. Georgianne briefly worked in Riverdale as a beautician, while Jean worked on the farm. Their boys grew up working in the fields with their father & learning the skills they would need to become farmers themselves one day. When their father tragically passed in April of 1979, the boys were able to help their mother by running the farm, continuing their father's legacy.
As Errotabere Ranches expanded, so did the Errotaberes as Daniel & Susan, Jean & Colleen and Rémi & Maureen gifted their mother with many grandchildren.
Affectionately referred to as Mé Mé , Georgianne's grandchildren were blessed to see their grandmother often. Many of her grandchildren's fondest memories are of the large family get togethers Mé Mé would set up at the Basque Hotel. Those memories include sharing stories with family, playing pool and of course eating lamb.
In 1991 Georgianne met Frank Sembenini and the two shared 18 years of marriage together between Fresno, Oakhurst, and occasional trips to Hawaii.
Georgianne lived a full & wonderful life, exploring the world & hosting large parties with family and friends.
Georgianne peacefully departed this world to rejoin her heavenly Father on October 15, 2020. 92 wonderful years on this earth, never a moment without loving & being loved by family & friends.
We love you Mé Mé, now & forever.
"So also you now indeed have sorrow; but I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice; and your joy no man shall take from you." – John 16:22
Georgianne is survived by her sons Daniel & wife Susan, Rémi & wife Maureen & Jean, her grandchildren Ryan, Marisa, Rémi, Janae, Taylor, Beau, Max, Mitch and Jake. She was preceded in death by her sister Mien & her brothers Pierre, Phillip, Leo and Henry, her husbands Jean & Frank, and her daughter-in-law Colleen.
