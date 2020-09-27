Gerald "Jerry" Blum was born December 3, 1926. He attended both Fresno High School and a Bay Area prep school. During World War II, Blum was sent to the Philippines and later went to Japan where he remained until his discharge in 1948. After his stint in the service, Blum enrolled at Stanford, where he graduated with a degree in Economics. Degree in hand, Blum took a job with the Emporium department store, then returned to Fresno where he began work in his family's business, Gottschalks department store. Blum stayed with Gottschalks for the next 47 years and rose to the position of president. He took great pride in the store and helped to take the company public in 1986. The closure of Gottschalks was one of the great tragedies of his life. Outside of his business, Blum was active in many philanthropic, professional, and social organizations, including CARE, the National Retailers Association, Sunnyside Country Club, the Academy, and the Rotary Club of Fresno. Blum also loved to travel and visited many parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America over the years. Jerry Blum was known for his wit, his love of jokes and trivia, and his ability to write rhyming verse on the occasion of one's birthday or special event. Blum is survived by his three sons and three grandsons. He is also survived by his sister and her two children. While some time has passed since Jerry's passage, the current epidemic has delayed any public memorial service until safer conditions allow for such a gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Rotary Club of Fresno Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store