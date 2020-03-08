Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reverend Father Gerald F. Chavez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Father Gerry Chavez was born on January 7, 1947 in Tulare, California. He passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020, with his family by his side. Father Gerry attended schools in Tulare and graduated from St. Aloysius Catholic School. He attended Ryan Preparatory College in Fresno and Mount Angel Seminary, Mt. Angel, Oregon. Father Gerry was ordained on March 31, 1973 in Tulare. He served the diocese of Fresno from 1973 to 2017. He was placed on a permanent medical leave of absence in 2017. Father Gerry served the Diocese of Fresno for 47 years. Father Gerry Chavez served the Diocese of Fresno at the Following Assignments: June 1, 1973 - Assistant Pastor, St. Therese, Fresno June 2, 1975 - Assistant Pastor, St. Brigid, Hanford July 1, 1976 - Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Los Banos February 21, 1979 - Associate Pastor, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Clovis December 9, 1980 - Pastor, St. Joseph, Avenal March 1, 1984- Pastor, Holy Family, Kingsburg and Santa Cruz Mission, New London June 20, 1988 - Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Merced; Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Mercy and St. Patrick, Merced July 13, 1989 -Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Bakersfield July 1, 1991- Administrator, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Bishop July 15, 1995 - Pastor, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Bishop January 15, 2001- Pastor, Our Lady of Lourdes, Corcoran October 31, 2005 - Pastor, St. Peter, Lemoore September 1, 2010 - Parochial Vicar, St. Anne, Porterville May 9, 2001 - Parochial Vicar, St. Francis of Assisi, Bakersfield June 15, 2014 - Sacramental Priest, St. Aloysius, Tulare March 18, 2016 - Chaplain/In residence, Nazareth House, Fresno May 1, 2017 - Permanent Medical Leave of Absence Other Appointments August 13, 1976 - Diocesan representative, Board of Chaplains, Knights of Columbus State Council June 20, 1979 - Chaplain, St. Agnes Medical Center, Fresno June 10, 2002 - Member, College of Consultors June 10, 2007 - Dean, Tulare/Kings Deanery Sept. 21/07 - Sept. 30/08 ~ In Hospitality; St. Brendan, Los Angeles (Sabbatical leave - health reasons) Father Gerry is survived by his father, Pete, Tulare; his brother, Gene (his wife Toni), Tulare; niece, Antoinette Haugh (her husband James) and grand niece Carmen Olivia, San Francisco, and niece, Rebecca Chavez, Tulare. Funeral mass of the resurrection will be Monday, March 9th at 10:30 am at St Aloysius Catholic Church, Tulare, California. Interment will be at the Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Ave., Tulare, California. In Lieu of flowers, friends, make a donation in memory of Father Gerald F. Chavez to the building fund for St. Rita's Catholic Church in Tulare, 954 S. "O" Street, Tulare, CA 93274.

