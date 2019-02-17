Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gearld Nile Russell passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with COPD. Nile was born on August 31, 1937 in Nelsonville, OH to Lillian (Kirk) Russell and Fred Russell Jr. At an early age his family relocated to Vallejo, CA where he met his wife Jodean Spinelli. He attended local schools graduating from Vallejo High School and attended the California Maritime Academy. Nile had lived in Honolulu, HI as well as Phoenix, AZ before moving to Fresno nine years ago. He enjoyed surfing, fishing, hunting, and cruising around on his Harley. Nile's joy in life came from spending inseparable time with his wife Jodean the love of his life. Loved to cook and have dinners and gatherings with family and friends. Trips to the coast, wine tasting festivals at Blackhawk Country Club and Vallejo gatherings were favorite pastimes. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Dr. Michael W. Lynch, Dr. Alfred G. Valles, Dr. George Bertolucci, and Dr. Richard De Mera for their outstanding care for Nile over the past five years. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law Ronda (Cornelius) Russell; and brother-in law Jerl Spinelli. Nile is survived by his loving wife Jodean; sons Chris Russell (and son Lane) of Phoenix AZ, Mike Coakley, Jr.(Diana and children Ryan, Kayla, and Trey) of Fresno, CA and Todd Coakley of Vallejo, CA; his brothers David Russell (Donna) of Dewey, AZ and Tim Russell of Benicia, CA; brother-in-Iaws Joie Spinelli (Roberta) of Walnut Creek, CA Tony Spinelli (Carol) of South Lake Tahoe, CA, and Philip Spinelli of Vallejo, CA; as well as several nieces; nephews; and life long best friend Binky Castleberry of Santa Rosa, CA. Services are pending in Vallejo, CA at a later date. Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns and Blair Funeral Home, 1525 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, California (559)227-4048 Funeral Home Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home

