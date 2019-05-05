Gerald (Jerry) Ray Bach passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019 at the age of 97. A lifelong resident of Fresno, he attended both Roosevelt High School and Fresno Tech High School, graduating in 1939. He later enlisted in the Coast Guard and proudly served during World War II. He was self-employed, operating his own construction and repair businesses until his retirement in 1983. He was an unforgettable person, a kind and generous friend who always made time to help others in any way he could. His motto was "if it can be fixed, I can fix it." He loved the outdoors, especially the mountains, and spent countless joyful hours hunting and fishing near Shaver, Huntington, and Wishon Lakes. One of the other great joys of his life was auto racing, highlighted by his work on a pit crew at the Indianapolis 500. He is survived by his beloved wife Esther Schneider Bach, daughter Sandra Snow, son Gerald Bach, Jr., twin sister Geraldine Tatman, stepson Stephen Helmuth and his husband Jeff Cassano, stepdaughter Lori Parnagian, grandson Zak Snow and his wife Kristine, granddaughter Vanessa Helmuth, granddaughter Hannah Shigley, and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents John Bach and Hulda Rud Bach, sisters Margaret French, Laverne Chavez and Virginia Daniels, brother John Bach, grandson Scott Rice, and stepsons Don Helmuth and Mark Helmuth. The family would like to thank the kind, loving care and support of the staff at St. Mary's Hospice Services, especially Lisa, Jackie, and Lilia. No services will be held. Remembrances may be sent to St. Mary's Hospice Services, 3180 E. Shields, Suite 105A, Fresno, CA, 93726.