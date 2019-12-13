Mrs. Telford, a resident of Sanger, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 96. She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jordan M. Telford, Jr. She is survived by her son, Monty Telford of Sanger; daughters, Jessica Barrett and Jennifer Tanney, both of Sanger; brother, Richard Bishop of Diamond Bar, CA; sister, Irene Barker of Washington; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at Sanger Cemetery on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 13, 2019