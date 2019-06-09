Geraldine was born on September 30, 1927 in Fresno, CA to George Henry Yost and Katharine Margaret Meisner, Germans from Russia immigrants, Warenburg and Lauwe. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert in 2000. Geraldine is survived by her son, David Keast and wife, Rebecca; daughter, Robin Sears and husband, John; grandchildren, Brian, Nicholas, Melissa, Brittney, and Eric. Visitation will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Remembrances may be made to donor's favorite charity.

"Together Again" Geraldine entered the arms of the Lord on June 4, 2019 at the age of 91.