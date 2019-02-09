Gilbert Franco Jr. of Clovis passed away on February 2, 2019 at 48 years of age. He served in the Army with DCo. 5th SFG(A) and the 112th Signal BN (SO)(A) and was a pathfinder. He loved his country. Gilbert is preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Franco Sr.; nephew, Angel G. Quintero, and his grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Maria D. Franco; sons, Andrew and Joshua Franco; daughter, Alivia Franco; sisters, Audrey Franco, Monica Lopez(John) and many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Clovis on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment at Clovis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the V.A. Hospital at 2615 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93703.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 9, 2019