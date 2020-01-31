Gilbert Joy Devlin

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
Clovis Cemetery Villa and Herndon
Obituary
Born in Wray, Co. Passed away at age 95 in Fresno, CA He was a WWII Veteran who served in the Navy aboard the USS William P Biddle 1942-1945. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Mary Lou, children: Carol & Dave Lamb (CO), Tony & Mary Devlin (NM), James Devlin (CA), Judy & George Barron (OR), Bonnie & Ron Wyatt (MO), Liz & Chris Willis (TX), 18 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, as well as numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Linda Yates and grandsons Eugene Devlin and Stephen Willis. A visitation will be at Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis Friday, January 31st 2-6PM. Graveside services held at Clovis Cemetery Villa and Herndon Saturday, February 1st at 9AM.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 31, 2020
bullet World War II
