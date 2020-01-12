Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Juarez Castanon. View Sign Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home Rosary 6:00 PM Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home Mass of Christian Burial 1:30 PM Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert Juarez Castanon, 92, of Fresno California, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Gilbert was born on July 12, 1927 to Nickolas and Agripina Juarez Castanon in Watts, California. Gilbert was the 8th of 12 children to his parents, later adding step-mother Guadalupe Hernandez and her six children to the family. His family had moved to Five Points, California in 1931 at the age five years old. He attended Westside Elementary. Gilbert said when he was in the third grade, his teacher told him that he was pretty smart, so he didn't go back to school. He then started working in Five Points with his brothers at Dieners Ranch. In 1943 at the age of 16 years old. Gilbert enlisted in the U.S. Army as a Tank Crewman. He married the love of his life Frances Nunez Ito in Five Points, Ca on July 4, 1947 and then moved his family to Fresno, California in 1956. Frances attend Lone Star Elementary and Columbia Elementary then Edison High School. In 1943 Frances was interned to Utah Detention Center. Frances retired from Fresno Unified School District and took joy in all the activities of her children and grandchildren. Gilbert and Frances celebrated 72 years of marriage this past year. Gilbert enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved sports, specially baseball and football, where his favorite teams were the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco Forty Niners. Gilbert had a passion for dancing. There was not one step he didn't know. After retiring from Pacific Forest Products. Gilbert traveled and watched his grandchildren play sports. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances Castanon; his son Richard; his parents Nickolas and Agripina Juarez Castanon; and his step-mother Guadalupe Hernandez Castanon; brothers, Frank Castanon, Pete Castanon, Nick Castanon, Jess Castanon, Richard Castanon and Manuel Castanon. Sisters: Jennie Castanon, Rita Flores, Louisa Avila, Rita (Tuta) Martinez and Anna Castanon. Gilbert is survived by his children, Gilbert Jr and his wife Joyce, Sylvia Sorondo and her husband George, Edward, Rachel and her husband Tony, Larry, Jimmy Sr. and his wife Maxine; 20 grandchildren 39 great grandchildren; 11 great great-grandchildren; brother, Alex Castenon and wife Antoinette; sisters Rosie Montoya, Marylou Cyriaque, Virgie Wagner and her husband Frank, Beatrice Coronado and her husband Frank and Jennie Reynoso. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 12, 2020

