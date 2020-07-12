Gilberto Moraga Flores age 94, of Hanford, California passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Gilbert was born on November 4, 1925 in San Gabriel, California to Amado and Henrietta Moraga Flores. The Family moved to Sanger, California where Gilbert attends Sanger Middle-School and High School where as a Junior he played Varsity Football. At a very young age of 17, Gilbert enlisted in the Army and fought in World War II where he was with the 75 th Army Infantry Division. Gilbert was active during the Ardennes German Offensive and historically known as The Battle of the Bulge. Gilbert was honorably discharged and was always proud of his service to his country. At the same time of his return from service, Gilbert met the love of his life and married Beatrice Mesa and remained married for 62 years. Returning from two tours in the Army, Gilbert started his own trucking business - The Flores Trucking Company. Driving his Peterbilt Conventional, he was the owner-operator until his retirement. Gilbert is survived by; son Mike Flores; daughter Teresa Morales; son Eddie Flores; son Gilbert Flores Jr.; daughter Vera Flores; and son Hector Flores. Gilbert and Beatrice who passed in 2015, leaving behind 14 grandchildren, and 20 Great-Grandchildren. Gilberto Moraga Flores, "Dad" will forever be missed and remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and family-oriented man who enjoyed traveling and visiting Oakland California to listen to Big Band Jazz at Yoshi's Jazz Club, a "full" glass of good wine and life long memories with his family around him. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmlapazfresno.com for the Flores family.

