Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gino Caesar Roberti. View Sign Service Information Chapel Of The Light 1620 W Belmont Ave Fresno , CA 93728 (559)-233-6254 Funeral Mass 9:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help 929 Harvard Ave Clovis , CA View Map Committal 10:00 AM Clovis Cemetery 305 N. Villa Avenue Clovis , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gino Caesar Roberti, age 83, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born March 8, 1936 to Albert and Altomira Roberti in Portland, Oregon. He was raised in Gilroy and Castroville, California along with older brothers Val and Edi. Gino married Dawn Suurballe on November 20, 1955, and they spent 63 loving years together. They raised their family in Salinas and Fresno. Gino and Dawn enjoyed camping and fishing together. Some of their favorite trips were with family at Pinecrest Lake and with friends fishing on the Rogue River. They also enjoyed their many travels in their motorhome. Dawn preceded him just six months ago and they are together again. Gino's passion was fishing. All vacations included fishing of some sort, whether it was on a quiet lake at sunrise, salmon fishing on the rivers throughout California and Oregon, or on the rough waters of Monterey Bay. He lived to fish and loved his boats. Gino loved his family and was a proud Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Nono and Nono Grande. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Leigh and Terry Trovato, Rick and Mary Roberti, and Laurie and John Gino Caesar Roberti, age 83, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born March 8, 1936 to Albert and Altomira Roberti in Portland, Oregon. He was raised in Gilroy and Castroville, California along with older brothers Val and Edi. Gino married Dawn Suurballe on November 20, 1955, and they spent 63 loving years together. They raised their family in Salinas and Fresno. Gino and Dawn enjoyed camping and fishing together. Some of their favorite trips were with family at Pinecrest Lake and with friends fishing on the Rogue River. They also enjoyed their many travels in their motorhome. Dawn preceded him just six months ago and they are together again. Gino's passion was fishing. All vacations included fishing of some sort, whether it was on a quiet lake at sunrise, salmon fishing on the rivers throughout California and Oregon, or on the rough waters of Monterey Bay. He lived to fish and loved his boats. Gino loved his family and was a proud Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Nono and Nono Grande. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Leigh and Terry Trovato, Rick and Mary Roberti, and Laurie and John Smith . His grandchildren (spouses): Tony Trovato (Megan), Gina Hawkinberry (Jason), Michael Roberti, Nicholas Roberti, Katie Roberti, Nate Smith (Haydee) and Karly Inchaurregui (Ryan). His great-grandchildren: Walker, Harper, Carter, Beaux, Henry and Charlie. His sisters-in-law: Nancy Vielicka, Laura Roberti, and Marie Roberti. Gino will also be missed by nieces, nephews, and many close family friends. The family thanks Hinds Hospice and the caregivers at The Grove/Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens for the wonderful care and support given in his last days. Remembrances may be sent to Hinds Hospice or Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Published in the Fresno Bee on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

