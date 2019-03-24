Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gisela Grabner. View Sign

Gigi was born in Lubeck, Germany. She immigrated to California as a young woman and was fiercely independent. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be remembered by a host of friends as a loyal friend, healthcare worker, and an instructor for Yoga and Tai Chi. She is survived by "The Shamp's", who were her "family" and Lucy Biehl-Crivello, who was like a sister. A memorial will be held at Mountain View Shelter at Woodward Park on March 30th at 11:00am. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 24, 2019

