Gisela Grabner

Gigi was born in Lubeck, Germany. She immigrated to California as a young woman and was fiercely independent. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be remembered by a host of friends as a loyal friend, healthcare worker, and an instructor for Yoga and Tai Chi. She is survived by "The Shamp's", who were her "family" and Lucy Biehl-Crivello, who was like a sister. A memorial will be held at Mountain View Shelter at Woodward Park on March 30th at 11:00am.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 24, 2019
