Giuseppe Caracciolo
1939 - 2020
Giuesppe “Peppino” Caracciolo, was born on April 22, 1939 in Reggio Calabria, Italy. He passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 in Fresno, California at the age of 81. Peppino was known as a legend in Fresno for his Italian cuisine, at his well-known restaurant, Peppinos. He will be greatly missed, by his kindness and heartwarming smile. He will be forever loved by all those who knew of him. He is survived by his wife, Amelia Caracciolo; his children Carmen, Luisa, and Santo. Followed by his grandchildren. A rosary will be held at Chapel of the Light on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter's Cemetery on Tuesday, September 1st at 10 a.m. Due to Corona Virus, entrance is limited.

Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Rosary
06:00 PM
Chapel of the Light
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Cemetery
