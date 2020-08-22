Gladys Brewer, was born on May 26, 1928 in Millville, New Jersey and passed away peacefully at the age of 92 in her sleep, at her home in Reedley, CA on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Her parents, Augustus and Edna (James) Meerwald lived in Millville, NJ until 1935. Augustus owned and Captained the AJ Meerwald, an Oyster Schooner. When the Oyster business collapsed due to the economy and an oyster disease, the family purchased a home and Chicken Farm in Cape May County. Edna became an Elementary School Teacher. The AJ Meerwald Schooner was sunk and forgotten. In 1989 it was rediscovered and donated to the Schooner Project and completely restored. It is now the State of New Jersey's Official Tall Ship. Gladys met her future husband Robert (Bob) Brewer when they were Juniors' in Middle Township High School. Bob served in the U.S. Navy 1 year, and after World War II, they married on November 1947. Gladys attended Business School at Rider College in 1946. Working Full Time as a Secretary she attended Rutgers University school nights and weekends majoring in Business and graduating in 1953. Robert completing his PHD at Rutgers University and also graduated in 1953. Robert was offered a position with the University of California, Riverside. He accepted the position and both moved to California where their new life and professional careers began. Gladys and Bob lived in Riverside from 1953 - 1971. During that time period they grew their family by adding two Daughters, Cynthia & Robin. Gladys worked at the University of California, Riverside as an Executive Secretary for the Chairman of the Citrus Experiment Station from 1954 - 1957. Gladys went back to school in the late 1960's and completed a Degree from Loma Linda University in Education. With their extended family still in New Jersey, cross country road trips were a common summer time adventure. These allowed memorable camping experiences, site seeing and visiting family and friends. In 1968 Bob was offered another life changing experience and the entire family moved to Nagoya, Japan for a Research Sabbatical. Upon returning from Japan in 1969, Gladys starting working as a Substitute Teacher in the Riverside County School District. In 1970 Bob was transferred to the Kearney Field Station in Reedley, CA and in 1971 the family began building a new home in the Reedley area, where they reside today. Gladys began teaching at Reedley High School as a Substitute Business Teacher until in 1972 Gladys was offered a Permanent Fulltime position as a Business Teacher at Orosi High School. While teaching at Orosi High she was instrumental in establishing a Sister City Exchange with Yamanashi, Japan, sharing her love of travel and cultural exposure. Gladys loved her students and remained a beloved teacher until her retirement in 1996. Over the next 24 years she would she keep in touch with former students, sharing in their many milestones. Gladys is survived by her husband of 72 years Robert, daughter Cynthia and husband, Jeffrey Sano of Northern Virginia, and daughter Robin and husband Kirk Caldwell, of Alpharetta, GA. She is also survived by two grandchildren Andrew and Lauren Caldwell.

