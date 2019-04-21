Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On April 6, 2019, Gladys Jean Fugman passed away at age 98 in Fresno, where she was born on September 21, 1920, the daughter of Elizabeth and Oscar Puryear. Gladys was a lifelong resident of Fresno and the matriarch of a large family. She joined Stanley W. Fugman in marriage in 1940, and for over 55 years the two of them shared a rich life together. Gladys was extraordinarily devoted to her family and brought an amazing presence to a multitude of family gatherings...young at heart, humorous, intelligent, loving and always up for a good time. She was dedicated to following the many activities of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had an overwhelming commitment to the education of all members of her family. Gladys was a supporter of multiple charitable causes and cultural organizations and was a longtime Bulldog Foundation member. She had a lifetime commitment to health and fitness. She and Stanley were charter members of the San Joaquin Country Club, and Gladys also participated in a women's investment club for many years. She enjoyed adventures and travel of all sorts and organized numerous family trips throughout the world. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, her sisters Nellevon and Roberta, and her brother Leland. Her family's memories are abundant, and she will be deeply missed by her sons and their spouses, Jim and Susan Fugman, Larry and Paula Fugman, and Ron and Marlene Fugman, her grandchildren and spouses, Brett and Kim Fugman, Michael Harrison and Aly Fugman-Harrison, Eleyna Fugman and Nathaniel Holder, Corey and Amilia Fugman, Jenny and Tim McLaskey, and Matt and Kathy Fugman, as well as her great-grandchildren Connor, Chad, Hayden, Brody, Zara, Lilah, Isaac, Blake, Brayden, Bennett, and Noelle. The family would like to express gratitude for the exceptional care offered to Gladys in the latter years of her life by her devoted caregivers, including Kiren Dhillon, Liz Castro, and Sara Gehring. The family also welcomes remembrances in honor of Gladys to the Fugman Elementary School Library Book Fund, 10825 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, CA 93730. A memorial service will be held at New Hope Community Church, 4620 E. Nees Avenue, Clovis, CA on May 3, 2019, at 11:30 AM. Following the service, there will be a reception to celebrate Gladys' life. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

