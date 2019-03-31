Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLADYS TIKIJIAN. View Sign

Born to Simpat and Alice Proodian in Fowler, California on April 22, 1922, Gladys Proodian was the eldest of their four daughters. Gladys married Johnny Tikijian on February 15, 1947 in the St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Fowler. Johnny was a hardworking husband and together they built Johnny's Automotive Service, Johnny, the master mechanic and Gladys, the bookkeeper. They lovingly raised their three children, Jimmy, Carol, and Debbie. Gladys was deeply saddened by the loss of her beloved husband in 1993 and the recent loss of her son. We now are all saddened by her loss but happy knowing that she enjoyed a long life and was loved by many. Gladys is preceded death by her husband, Johnny Tikijian; parents, Simpat and Alice Proodian; sisters, Isabelle Proodian and Annabelle Soligian; and son, John James Tikijian. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Sarkis Esraelian; daughters, Carol and Debra Tikijian; daughter-in-law, Linda Tikijian; grandchildren, Erica Maranian and husband Chris, John Escobedo, Jaime Tikijian, Nathan Gullian, Julie Bogosian and husband, Chad, and Jason Tikijian and wife, Gina; great grandchildren, Jennifer and Johnny Escobedo, Nickolas and Alexander Maranian, Andrew and Lily Bogosian, and Jeffrey and Blair Tikijian; and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A Church Service will be held at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Fowler on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM, with interment to follow at Fowler District Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 220 S. 3rd Street, Fowler, CA 93625; or the donor's favorite charity. Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home, 302 East Merced Street, Fowler, California (559)834-2531

302 East Merced Street

Fowler , CA 93625

