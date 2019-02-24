Gladys Williams of Fresno, CA, left her earthly home to go be with the Lord on February 17, 2019. A Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 28th at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home from 5-7pm. A Homegoing Service will be held Friday, March 1st at St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church at 11am.
Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
1103 E. Street
Fresno, CA 93706
(559) 266-9711
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 24, 2019