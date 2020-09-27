1/1
Glen Fries
Glen W. Fries was born in Fresno, California, on Feb. 4, 1948, and passed away in Fresno on Sept. 23, 2020. Glen was born in Fresno, California to Frank and Doris Fries. Glen was raised in Pine Flat with his 4 siblings. Glen graduated from Sanger High School in 1966 and upon graduation began his 42 year career at PG&E. It was at PG&E where Glen met the love of his life, Judy. They enjoyed working together at PG&E until his retirement in 2008. Glen is survived by his beloved wife, Judy, of 33 years. His two sons, Jeff Fries of Virginia Beach, VA and Jimmy Fries of Fresno, CA, his 5 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter, his sisters Kathy VanVrankin, and Sally Ritchie. Glen is preceded in death by his brothers Frank L. Fries and Jerry Fries. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Valley Children's Healthcare Foundation (9300 Valley Children's Place, Madera, CA 93636) in memory of Glen W. Fries.

Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 26, 2020
Glen was a great man, kind, gentle, and respectful of others. We will never
Forget our cousin’s reunions. His laugh and of course his Famous Glen drinks. I remember the time he picked me up in Ontario to go to Mary Ann’s, and got me hooked on Nip’s candy. Love You!
Larry Faulkner
Family
