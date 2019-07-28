Glen Ward was born on September 14, 1934 in Arkansas, to Harmon and Verna Ward, and died peacefully on July 23, 2019 in Fresno. Glen owned several service stations in Clovis during his lifetime, the last of which was Glen's Red Triangle on Shaw and Villa. Glen was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis; son Jeff; brothers, Lloyd, Charles, Freeman and Eulas (Red); and sisters, Irene Webb and Myrtle Shilling. Glen is survived by his children, Steven Ward and wife Teresa, daughter, Glenda Coburn and her husband Chris, daughter, Ruth Newton and her husband Chuck; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at Clovis Cemetery on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 28, 2019