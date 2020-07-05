Glendora Ruth Kornoff was born May 28, 1928 in Richmond, California, and died May 31, 2020. Glendora is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Jack Mowrey, half brothers, Bob and Gene Mowrey, and her husband Jake Kornoff. She is survived by her loving daughter Diane Moody and her husband Wayne of Arroyo Grande, brother Jim Mowrey and his wife Jackie of Kingsburg. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. A small graveside service was held for immediate family at Belmont Memorial Park.

