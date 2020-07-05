1/1
Glendora Kornoff
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glendora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glendora Ruth Kornoff was born May 28, 1928 in Richmond, California, and died May 31, 2020. Glendora is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Jack Mowrey, half brothers, Bob and Gene Mowrey, and her husband Jake Kornoff. She is survived by her loving daughter Diane Moody and her husband Wayne of Arroyo Grande, brother Jim Mowrey and his wife Jackie of Kingsburg. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. A small graveside service was held for immediate family at Belmont Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved