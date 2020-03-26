Glenn Michael Cooper age 63 passed away at Heritage Crossing Hospice in Fresno March 12, 2020 He was born in York England on November 7, 1956, the youngest son of Harry and Ellen Cooper. In 1970 Glenn and his family immigrated to the USA. They settled in Fresno California, Glenn attended Hoover high school. He then worked in construction during his early years and later as an Ironworker. Glenn married Lindy Payne in 1980 and together they raised their daughter Jenifer Johnson currently of Martinez, California. He was the proud grandparent of Ava Grace Johnson. In addition to both parents he is preceded in death by his older sister Maxine Lekar formally of Las Vegas, Nevada.Surviving are his brothers and sisters Patricia Thompson, Barry Cooper, Christopher Helliwell, Sandra Edwards, Alan Cooper, Lorraine Graham, and Debbie Moberg, brothers-in-law Michael Edwards and Patrick Graham, sistersin-law's Melissa Cooper and Vivian Helliwell. A private celebration of Glenn's life will be held at a date still to be announced.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 26, 2020