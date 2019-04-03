Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLENN LEROY BALENTINE.

Glenn L. Balentine of Clovis, CA passed at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Florence, three brothers and two sisters. Glenn is survived by his wife Mary, the love of his life for 60 years, son, Stephen Balentine of Fresno, daughters, Cheryl Ens (Brad) of Santa Cruz, DeeAnna Montag (Ray) of Clovis, Kristi Benbrook (Jan) of Fresno, sister Elaine Nash of Fresno, 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Boice Funeral Home in Clovis, Thursday, April 4th from 4-6 PM followed by a rosary. Funeral Mass will be at OLPH Catholic Church on Friday, April 5th at 2 PM, followed by Christian burial at the Clovis Cemetery. Full obituary www.boicefuneral home.com