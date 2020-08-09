Glenna Lee (Fannin) Smith lost her battle with cancer on July 25, 2020 in La Mesa, CA, at the age of 85. Glenna was a loving mother, wife, sister, daughter, and teacher. She was born to Jo and Clint Fannin and raised in Wasco, CA. She attended Wasco High School and graduated from Fresno State University, where she met the love of her life, R. Michael (Mike) Smith, who became an attorney in Fresno. They had been married for 53 years when Mike passed away in 2010. They lived in Fresno most of that time, raising their family, playing golf at Fort Washington and traveling with their many friends. Glenna taught 4th to 6th grades at various local schools, including Baird, Thomas, and Slater, until 1986. She was especially good at helping struggling students find their true potential. Glenna is survived by daughters Tammy Ching and Chris Ryan; sisters Marlene Swan and Gerry Wirant (Roger); grandchildren Ashlee Ryan (David Chamberlain), Liana Ching (Ryan Moniz), Kellen Ryan and Olivia Ching; great grandson Oliver Moniz; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; and her BFF since college, Dorothy Withrow. Due to COVID-19, no community services will be held. Glenna said she had lived a good life and had no regrets; but she was worried about all the people losing their jobs due to COVID. Donations in her honor to your favorite local food bank or homeless shelter are encouraged.

