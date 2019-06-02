Glenna left a legacy of love, literature, teaching, and political work to her large family, many friends, and community. Born in Iowa, she lived in Kansas until she moved with her family to Fresno in 1935. Always an eager student, she devoured books as soon as she learned to read. At sixteen she began her studies in English at CSU Fresno, where she earned a Master's Degree. Her published thesis has been widely cited in Linguistics journals and books, past and present. She taught Dust Bowl migrant children at an elementary school in Bakersfield; worked for the Fresno County Welfare Department; taught English at CSUF; volunteered for the Democratic party; and was tirelessly supportive of her artist husband Rollin's watercolor painting career, managing his vast body of work until her early 90s. Ever a champion of those in need, Glenna was a second mother to many, a favorite aunt and sister, and an encouraging friend to all. As a teenager she once exclaimed to her family, "When I grow up, I want a HUNDRED children!" In 2012 she moved to Pacific Grove to live with her daughter, Melissa, and son-in-law, John. Her last seven years were filled with time at the shore, the daily NY Times, attending lectures and concerts, library visits, and lots of time to read. She will always be known for giving out poems, choosing just the right books for gifts, and baking her delicious persimmon cookies. She leaves behind a grateful family: Sons Jeff (Stella), Loren (Sheila) and Joel; her daughter, Melissa (John), five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Her family requests memorial contributions to the Fresno Art Museum.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 2, 2019