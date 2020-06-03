Gloria Elisa Hagopian
Gloria Hagopian of Fresno, CA passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 85 on May 21, 2020. She was surrounded by her three children, her two nieces and grandson at that time. She is now reunited with her husband Vern. Gloria was a Teacher for special Ed children with Disabilities for 35 years. She loved gardening, cooking, being with her family, friends and throwing lots of parties. She loved crocheting and collecting rocks around California and other parts of the States. She also loved to write poetry that was so touching and always had the right words to say, that were so meaningful. Gloria is survived by her two sisters, three children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Our Mother has touched so many hearts during her lifetime and she will always be loved and never forgotten. We love you mom and you will be missed by so many people. Visitation on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 9:00am - 10:00am Chapel of the Light Funeral Home Funeral Liturgy Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00am

Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Chapel Of The Light
JUN
8
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Chapel Of The Light
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Light
1620 W Belmont Ave
Fresno, CA 93728
(559) 233-6254
