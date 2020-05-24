On May 15, 2020, the vibrant light that was Gloria "Glo" Joyce Wilcox, 81, of Fresno, California, was extinguished due to health complications from a stroke and cancer. She was taken to be reunited with the love of her life, Wilbur Wilcox. She and Wil were married on October 23, 1976, and were together until freaking cancer took him first on February 15, 2012. Gloria was born in Akron, Ohio on June 3, 1938, to Harry and Margaret Ross. She lived in Ohio with her parents and siblings, Emery (Patricia -D) Pitman (D), Wayne (Barbara) Ross, and Patty (Harold - D) Hudson until she relocated to Minnesota and then off to California in 1973. Gloria worked for Denny's and Central Wholesale in Salinas, California for many years before moving to Fresno in the early 2000s. Gloria most recently worked as a manager for Derrel's Mini Storage, until her health forced her to retire in January 2020. She was actively involved in Moose International and loved spending time at the Fresno Lodge. Gloria will be greatly missed by her six children; Deborah (Scot) Barney, James (Nicola) Nelson, Jr., Linda Wilcox, Terri (Larry) Garside, Karen (Pat) Nelson-Akers, and Rebecca (Mark) Siaz, sixteen grandchildren; Jeremy Jaeger, Kristie Tacadina, Jessica Jaeger, Trayci Teroy, Melissa Schnoor, Tony Collins, Nick Collins, Stephanie DeBaeke, Scott DeBaeke, Nichole Akers, Bryan Collins, Justin Siaz, Brittani Siaz, Kaitlyn Siaz, Christopher Akers, and Brooklyn Siaz, a plethora of great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. A celebration of life will be held as soon as California is no longer grounded by COVID-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store