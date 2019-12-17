Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Loraine McCauley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Loraine McCauley, a long-time resident of the Fresno area, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 78, with her daughter by her side. She resided at Carmel Village Memory Care Center at Clovis. She was born August 27, 1941 in Riverside, California to Doris Loraine Smith and Austin Preece McNaughton. She lived with her family in Alhambra, then Altadena, California. She moved to Stockton, California in 1950, and finally to Fresno in the summer of 1953. She married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Reed McCauley, September 22, 1962, in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Gloria's greatest accomplishment and fulfillment were her children and family. She was privileged to be a stay at home mom, and raised 5 children. Giving selfless service as a leader in various callings in her church, she was well known and loved in the community. She was a public speaker and inspired others through her great love of homemaking, organization, and decorating. With a passion for laughter, she shared her sense of humor with many. Continually increasing her knowledge of the scriptures and strengthening her testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ brought great joy to her life. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Loraine McNaughton, and brother, Mark McNaughton. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; her children, Paul (Gretchen), Phillip (Lynnette), Marci (Dylan) Hurley, Aaron (Haley), Matthew (Margaret); and grandchildren, Brandon, Kendra, Colby, Austin, Blake, Dillon, Tyler, Maryn, Clara, Peyton, Braden, Tyson, Madilynn, Mason, and Kimberlyn; siblings, Austin (Barbara) McNaughton, Nancy (Wayne) Garrett, Stephen (Linda) McNaughton, and Matthew (Kathy) McNaughton; as well as many nieces and nephews. Gloria's name is associated with service, leadership and Christ-like love. It's a wonderful blessing to know that she is no longer held back by a tired body that couldn't keep up with her great spirit. She is now reunited with her parents and other loved ones who have gone before, and is no doubt continuing her good works. Family, friends, and others whose lives she's touched are invited to celebrate her life Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 220 N. Peach Ave in Clovis, CA. A viewing will be held prior to the service, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 17, 2019

