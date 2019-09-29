Gordon Lees Thurston 82 years old Coalinga, CA suffered a major stroke on Monday 9/2/19 and passed away Wednesday 9/11/2019 at Community Hospital in Fresno Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 11:00AM at First Presbyterian Church Coalinga located at 475 Sunset St Coalinga, CA 93210 Followed by a Celebration of Life at Pleasant Valley Christian Center located at 160 E Birch Ave Coalinga, CA 93210 The family would like to thank their friends for their concern, many kindnesses and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gordon's name to First Presbyterian Church of Coalinga California for their building fund.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 29, 2019